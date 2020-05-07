Pitso close to signing new deal with Sundowns

Mosimane’s contract with the defending league champions is set to expire at the end of June.

According to a source, Sundowns have offered Mosimane a two-year deal with an option to renew it by a further two years.

“Pitso wanted a long-term contract because he wanted it to be his last contract before he retires to focus on schools sports, but the management felt that was not possible because there are no guarantees that he will maintain the club’s success for a long time,” said the source.

“What if Sundowns struggles next season or the season after? What if the management is faced with the decision to fire Pitso? They will have to pay him for the remainder of his contract and it’s a well-known secret that Pitso is not paid peanuts at Sundowns,” the source continued.

“Look, it’s a well-known secret that Sundowns have an ageing squad and sooner or later some of the big-name players would have to retire or be let go of. People must not be fooled by the club’s decision to give Kekana a long-term deal at his age. The reason they did that was because they wanted him to be there to groom younger players. They won’t be offering the same deals for the other players who are over 30 years,” added the source.

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt and Maritzburg United mentor Eric Tinkler have been mentioned as possible replacements for Mosimanes, however, according to the source, Mosimane is staying put at Sundowns.

“Pitso is not going anywhere, he’s definitely staying at Sundowns, so I don’t know where those reports came from because the club management has never discussed the possibility of replacing Pitso. Sundowns will make an announcement soon about Pitso’s contract renewal,” concluded the source.

