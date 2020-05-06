 
 
Premium 6.5.2020

How Bafana lost out on a big ‘Hunt’ for trophies 

Sibongiseni Gumbi 
How Bafana lost out on a big 'Hunt' for trophies 

Gavin Hunt, head coach of Bidvest Wits (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

One of South Africa’s best coaches with a highly decorated history in our football has technically ruled himself out of ever coaching Bafana Bafana. That is Gavin Hunt.  

One can hardly blame Hunt for believing he will never be given a chance at the helm of our national pride, having been overlooked so many times. I could sit here and count Hunt’s achievements just to show how I believe he deserves or deserved a chance to guide Bafana. But that would be too easy because anyone who follows local football knows about that. In a story published on Tuesday in Phakaaathi, Hunt reveals how he was treated like a naughty schoolboy when he went for an interview at Safa House once.  Imagine him, Gordon Igesund and Steve Komphela waiting in the reception area...
