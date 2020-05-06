How Bafana lost out on a big ‘Hunt’ for trophies 

One can hardly blame Hunt for believing he will never be given a chance at the helm of our national pride, having been overlooked so many times. I could sit here and count Hunt’s achievements just to show how I believe he deserves or deserved a chance to guide Bafana. But that would be too easy because anyone who follows local football knows about that. In a story published on Tuesday in Phakaaathi, Hunt reveals how he was treated like a naughty schoolboy when he went for an interview at Safa House once. Imagine him, Gordon Igesund and Steve Komphela waiting in the reception area...

But that would be too easy because anyone who follows local football knows about that. In a story published on Tuesday in Phakaaathi, Hunt reveals how he was treated like a naughty schoolboy when he went for an interview at Safa House once.

Imagine him, Gordon Igesund and Steve Komphela waiting in the reception area to be called to go into the boardroom and get interviewed? Yes, unimaginable. Such disrespect. I mean the three gentlemen have served the game with so much dedication over the years that any administrator worth his salt would know if they want them or not.

Hiring a coach is not like hiring a clerk at a bank. You don’t have to go through hundreds of candidates to get your man because coaches’ work and experience is out there for you to see every weekend. So, if you need a coach it is a matter of just approaching the one you feel is best suited and asking them to make a presentation.

And if you are undecided on perhaps three candidates, then you ask them to make those presentations on different dates, or even times, if push comes to the shove.

Now with Hunt giving up on Bafana, we have lost a chance for a serious charge at Caf Africa Cup of Nations and even the World Cup. Hunt’s best asset is that he understands local players, having worked with them for over 25 years now. He has worked with them to avoid relegation. He has worked with them to win championships and cups.

He could have been a great success, or not so much like Igesund. We might never know, unless Safa wake up from their slumber and give him a chance before another national team steals him. With this, I am in no way disrespecting the current Bafana coach, Molefi Ntseki.

