PSL News 6.5.2020 03:40 pm

Safa and PSL to discuss resuming league

Phakaaathi Reporter
Danny Jordaan, Nathi Mthethwa and Irvin Khoza meet to discuss the postponement of football games.

Safa president Danny Jordaan says he will meet PSL president Irvin Khoza to discuss a way forward with regards to completing the 2019/2020 season.

Jordaan revealed the PSL and Safa were not in agreement about when the league should resume.

The PSL is set to have a meeting on Thursday before talking to Safa on a way forward with regards to resuming football in the country.

Jordaan says Safa has submitted their position on whether the PSL should crown Absa Premiership champions or not.

“Remember the two of us brought the World Cup to South Africa, the only country on the African continent to host the World Cup. Remember also, we delivered the World Cup that was voted the best World Cup ever,” Jordaan told SAfm.

“So there is history of working together. But there are also times when you disagree and, in this instance, I don’t have to say that we did not disagree because it was in the newspapers and the minister said that I must take a single position to the cabinet. I cannot take two positions.”

