City star Dove comments on reported Sundowns interest

The 25-year-old Mozambican international has been linked with a move to Mamelodi Sundowns following his impressive showing for the Citizens this season.

Dove has played all 23 Absa Premiership matches for City this season and has netted three goals for them.

“I don’t want to speak about that [move to Sundowns], the main focus for me is Cape Town City, whatever happens, will happen [after],” Dove told The Sowetan.

“But other than that, the main focus is Cape Town City, which is the club that is paying me and [I’m] still contracted to. So yeah, I don’t want to keep my focus on situations that are not under my control and there is less to say about it.

“Unless of course there is something that comes up and I decide to look into it.”

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, City chairperson John Comitis said he had no intention of selling or releasing his players at the end of the season.

There has been speculation that big Premier Soccer League clubs like Kaizer Chiefs and Sundowns are interested in some of the City players.

