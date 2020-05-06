Hunt gives up on coaching Bafana, wants to coach at World Cup

Hunt, however, still harbours a dream of coaching in football’s greatest stage, the Fifa World Cup. READ: PSL and Safa need to work together in regard to football – Mthethwa The Bidvest Wits coach was quoted by IOL as saying he had been to interviews for the Bafana job so many times he had lost count. He also criticised Safa’s selection process saying giving a potential national team coach just 45 minutes to do their presentations was not good enough.

“When you walk into the room and you don’t know any of the people that will interview you, that’s a problem,” said Hunt. “I always say with the national team job, no matter where in the world, they’ve got to identify the person that they want and interview him.”

He recalled how he, Steve Komphela and Gordon Igesund were treated like schoolboys going to the headmaster’s office back in 2010 when they were being considered for the Bafana job.

“I remember in 2010, myself, Steve Komphela and Gordon Igesund, we would go into the room like little schoolboys.

“We went there one by one and we had 45 minutes to do the presentation. I said, ‘what am going talk about in 45 minutes. You ask me the question and then I’ll talk’.

“It was crazy times. Interesting, you learn from those situations,” he said.

He also revealed that he still dreams of sitting in the dugout in the World Cup and knows that can still happen with maybe another African nation.

“I want to coach at the World Cup. That has to be the ultimate. Be it Ghana or somewhere, I don’t know. There was a bit of talk with Ghana at one stage, but in Ghana, they have five presidents and everyone is an agent. It was just talk on the phone call. Zambia also [wanted me] when Kalusha Bwalya [was still the president of the Zambian Football Association] after Herve Renard left,” he said.

