Ntshangase agent hints at Kaizer Chiefs stay

Phakaaathi Reporter
Siphelele Ntshangase of Kaizer Chiefs

The agent of Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase has hinted that his client could extend his stay at the club and fight for his position.

Ntshangase’s contract with the Naturena-based side is set to expire at the end of the season, but Chiefs have an option to extend it by a further year.

The 26-year-old is yet to feature for Chiefs this season and reports suggest that Ntshangase could be on his way out of the club.

His agent Jazzman Mahlakgane, however, says Chiefs have not indicated to him that they will release his client and that Ntshangase is working hard to prove his doubters wrong when the season resumes after being suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“I don’t know what is going to happen. I don’t even know if league football will be played in this country,” Mahlakgane is quoted as saying by the Daily Sun.

“I do man-management on my players. I make my players understand that football is not predictable.

“[Ntshangase] has put the past behind him and started working very hard to get back into the team. People will soon talk to me about him differently.”

Meanwhile as reported by Phakaaathi earlier, George Maluleka’s move to Mamelodi Sundowns and Chiefs’ transfer ban could force Chiefs to extend Ntshangase’s stay at the club.

Chiefs were slapped with a two-window transfer ban by Fifa after they were found guilty of signing Madagascan international Andriamirado Aro Hasina Andrianarimanana, commonly known as “Dax”.

