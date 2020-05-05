CIty have no intention of selling reported Chiefs target

There have been speculation that big Premier Soccer League clubs like Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns are interested in some of the City players.

Chiefs have been linked with Thabo Nodada, while Sundowns are reportedly interested in Edmilson Dove. Comitis, however, says he intends to keep his players.

“There is a lot of speculation about players. I think at this point (due to the lockdown) we’re obviously consolidating our position – we are not doing too much because we want to also make sure that we can sustain the structures that we have,” he told Sport24.

“Depending on how things unfold in the next two months, we will make certain decisions. We have no intention of releasing Dove, Kermit (Erasmus), even Patosi. But I know Patosi has been playing overseas – the benefit to him is extremely high and we wouldn’t stand in his way as long as it works for the club as well.

“My intention is still to keep a very strong squad and to have a team that can compete. We’ve wobbled tremendously this year, not because we did not have the quality, but things did just not work out the way we planned,” he added.

“Also, a lot of injuries – five operations on key players. So, bouncing back to next season, we’re very focused being back in that hunting pack.”

