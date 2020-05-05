PSL News 5.5.2020 12:58 pm

Chippa striker defends Mokwena

Phakaaathi Reporter
Rulani Mokwena. Pic: BackpagePix

Chippa United striker Ruzaigh Gamildien says club mentor Rulani Mokwena is a top coach.

The striker says it did take him too long to see Mokwena’s good qualities after the former Orlando Pirates caretaker coach joined the Chilli Boys in March.

Mokwena came under scrutiny after Pirates dropped points in crucial games when he was in charge of the Soweto giants.

The former Sundowns assistant coach was set to coach the coastal side until the end of the season with Chippa boss Siviwe Mpengesi saying he would like to keep Mokwena at the beyond this season.

Gamildien says Mokwena is misunderstood and a coach is a positive person with “good vibes.”

“It is a pleasure working with Rhulani because he’s a good coach and well-versed with technicalities of the game,” Gamildien was quoted by DailySun.

“He tries to bring across his philosophy in a manner which is very easy to understand.”

