Hunt accused of being racist by former striker

Former Bidvest Wits striker Amr Gamal made shocking claims in a television interview about his loan stint with the Clever Boys.

The striker had a successful stint with Wits helping the side win the Telkom Knockout Cup after joining them on loan from Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the 2017/2018 season.

Gamal has accused coach Gavin Hunt of being racist and blocking his move to other clubs after they exchanged insults.

“I was the team’s top goalscorer and I lead them to win the cup. But the coach insulted and humiliated me and we even had a physical altercation. I was only defending myself,” Gamal told was quoted by Kingfut after his interview with OnTime Sport 2 TV channel.

“He was arrogant and a racist, even his statements were provocative. They didn’t allow me to play even though I was the team’s top scorer. He told me: ‘I won’t let you return to Al Ahly and you won’t play in the World Cup.”

