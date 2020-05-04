PSL News 4.5.2020 05:07 pm

PSL season has to be completed – Tinkler

Phakaaathi Reporter
PSL season has to be completed – Tinkler

Eric Tinkler coach of Maritzburg United (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Maritzburg United head coach Eric Tinkler insists there is simply too much at stake to scrap the 2019/20 season entirely.

Tinkler was commenting on some suggestions that the season should be declared null and void because of the coronavirus pandemic that has led to the country’s lockdown.

READ: Postponement of football has left Gauteng poorer – sports MEC

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder, however, has expressed his strong opposition to the idea of scrapping the current season.

“No, you can’t null and void it. There’s so much at stake. Amateur football can do that. It [the league] has to be completed,” Tinkler told DailySun.

“I think everybody is a bit tired, to be brutally honest. Tired of not being able to train, tired of funny games, and not playing matches.

“It’s an unfortunate situation we find ourselves in. But we just wait until the government gives us permission to restart.

“But everyone wants to get back to training. We want to get back to finish the league as soon as we possibly can.”

Meanwhile, the PSL executive is set to meet the minister of sports on Thursday to map the way forward.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Food and Covid-19: What the experts say 4.5.2020
Players should be able to snub Premier League return: Sordell 4.5.2020
Lloris wants Premier League title settled on the pitch 4.5.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Ramaphosa defends constitutionality of lockdown and why he backtracked on cigarettes

Business News Raising revenue through a wealth tax is clutching at straws

Covid-19 Huge crowd jostles in mass queue for chance at food parcel

Breaking News With 447 new infections and 8 new deaths, overall Covid-19 tally now at 6,783

Business News Treasury predicts between 3 to 7 million job losses due to ongoing lockdown


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 