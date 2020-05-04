PSL season has to be completed – Tinkler

Tinkler was commenting on some suggestions that the season should be declared null and void because of the coronavirus pandemic that has led to the country’s lockdown.

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder, however, has expressed his strong opposition to the idea of scrapping the current season.

“No, you can’t null and void it. There’s so much at stake. Amateur football can do that. It [the league] has to be completed,” Tinkler told DailySun.

“I think everybody is a bit tired, to be brutally honest. Tired of not being able to train, tired of funny games, and not playing matches.

“It’s an unfortunate situation we find ourselves in. But we just wait until the government gives us permission to restart.

“But everyone wants to get back to training. We want to get back to finish the league as soon as we possibly can.”

Meanwhile, the PSL executive is set to meet the minister of sports on Thursday to map the way forward.

