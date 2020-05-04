Chiefs boss Motaung applauds Covid-19 workers

Motaung’s club together with rivals Orlando Pirates and Multichoice donated coronavirus equipment to the National Health Laboratory Service last month to help the frontline workers in their fight against the virus.

Speaking to the Chiefs website, Motaung said it was vital that they received the support they needed to fight Covid-19.

“The situation that we are facing could’ve been worse if it were not for these workers who are selflessly rendering the essential services needed during this time,” Motaung said.

“The fight against apartheid was a concerted effort by the organised formations from different affiliations. Covid-19 itself is a monumental task and only joint efforts will see us through.

“Therefore, it is of utmost importance that I encourage most especially the frontline services who have been called upon to risk their own lives, to keep on going strong and continue to do their best.

“Most importantly, to remain committed and dedicated to their calling. The country needs you more than ever before,” added the Chiefs boss.

Motaung urged fans to play their part in slowing the spread of the virus.

“I pledge my support to the medical professionals and the entire staff members at the hospitals and various other health care facilities and the law enforcement brigade who continue to carry out their duties with honour and dignity.

“To Amakhosi and the people at large, let us do our part of saving lives by following the government’s Covid-19 rules and regulations.”

