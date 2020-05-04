Klate set for a coaching role at SuperSport

The five-time Absa Premiership league title winner revealed he was set to join United’s technical team to cut his teeth as a coach before football activities were suspended in South Africa.

Klate said he returned to the club where he once played and saw his old colleagues. The former Chippa United youth coach says he was looking forward to working coach Kaitano Tembo, who was one of his mentors at the club when he was roped into the first team from the defunct Transnet School of Excellence.

“I spoke with Stan (Matthews, the chief executive) and we agreed that I can join the team and do my coaching practical for my badges. I had met Kaitano (Tembo, the head coach). But I was happy to see everyone and be back at the club,” he told IOL.

