Mkhize explains salary cuts at Real Kings

Mkhize said the club spent more on players’ salaries than they got from the PSL each month.

The businesswoman explained how the club is surviving financially during the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak that has forced Safa to suspend football in the country.

Mkhize said she considered herself a mother to the players and they talked to her directly if they were not happy. She said no players had informed her of being unhappy about the 40% salary cut.

“The salary bill of Real Kings is three times the grant that we receive from the (PSL),” said Mkhize in an interview with Ukhozi FM.

“We didn’t cut players’ salaries by 60%, but we gave them 60% of their salaries. We reduced their salaries by 40%. I’m hurt to hear that my players are livid with that decision. I don’t think they can do that to me after all I’ve done for them.”

