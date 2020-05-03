Onyango wants to retire at Sundowns

In an interview with Independent Media, the Ugandan international explained why he chose to stay with the Brazilians.

“When you are playing, you must always have ambitions. Of course, it might be a little bit late for me to go to Europe but there’s been an opportunity for me to go and play in Arab countries. I just declined it. But everyone has to go and play somewhere else,” said Onyango.

“I’m okay at Sundowns. I’m happy, they were there for me when I was not playing. They were helpful and they believed in me. I can’t just abandon them because I’m going to get $2000 in Asia.

“Why can’t I just stay here and finish my career around people who believed in me? Otherwise, every footballer dreams about playing in Europe,” he added.

“The club has been with me during all the difficult times. When I lost my dad, when I had issues with my wife and son they were there. Why should I abandon the club? Relocating my wife and kids is going to be difficult, having been in South Africa for the past 10 to 14 years. It will be difficult to start afresh especially when I’m not going to stay long.

“I don’t think anyone will give me a five year contract – it might be two years. Why should I relocate because I want more money? I need my family to be comfortable as well,” Onyango explained.

Onyango has won almost all the medals on offer on the domestic front with Sundowns, except for the MTN8.

He has also won the Caf Champions League and Caf Super Cup.

