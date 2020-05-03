Mbesuma backs struggling Kambole to succeed at Chiefs

Kambole, who joined Chiefs at the beginning of the season from Zambia’s Zesco United, has featured in 12 matches across all competitions for Amakhosi, but is yet to open his scoring account for the Glamour Boys.

Mbesuma believes Kambole will adapt and will show his best soon.

“Chiefs are a big team and there is a lot of pressure. When I joined Chiefs in 2004 I struggled in the beginning but after I scored, everything came right,” Mbesuma told Daily Sun.

“I think Lazarous must keep calm. This [loss of form] happens to anyone when he is in a new environment. Lazarous will adapt and will show his best soon. All he needs is to score one goal,” he added.

“Lazarous has played in African Champions League and won many trophies in Zambia. I speak to him and all Zambian players in South Africa all the time. And I give them advice.”

Mbesuma scored 25 goals league goals for Chiefs during the 2004/05 campaign, which remain the most league goals scored in a single PSL season.

