PSL News 3.5.2020 10:49 am

Mbesuma backs struggling Kambole to succeed at Chiefs

Phakaaathi Reporter
Mbesuma backs struggling Kambole to succeed at Chiefs

DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 10: Lazarous Kambole of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Black Leopards at Moses Mabhida Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Collins Mbesuma is confident that Lazarus Kambole will succeed at Amakhosi once he scores his first goal for the team.

Kambole, who joined Chiefs at the beginning of the season from Zambia’s Zesco United, has featured in 12 matches across all competitions for Amakhosi, but is yet to open his scoring account for the Glamour Boys.

READ: Chiefs won’t win the league title – Matshitse

Mbesuma believes Kambole will adapt and will show his best soon.

“Chiefs are a big team and there is a lot of pressure. When I joined Chiefs in 2004 I struggled in the beginning but after I scored, everything came right,” Mbesuma told Daily Sun.

“I think Lazarous must keep calm. This [loss of form] happens to anyone when he is in a new environment. Lazarous will adapt and will show his best soon. All he needs is to score one goal,” he added.

“Lazarous has played in African Champions League and won many trophies in Zambia. I speak to him and all Zambian players in South Africa all the time. And I give them advice.”

Mbesuma scored 25 goals league goals for Chiefs during the 2004/05 campaign, which remain the most league goals scored in a single PSL season.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Chiefs won’t win the league title – Matshitse 2.5.2020
Agent confirms interest in reported Chiefs target 2.5.2020
There should be more overseas based players in Bafana – Ekstein 1.5.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Treasury predicts between 3 to 7 million job losses due to ongoing lockdown

Business News MTN becomes last network to reach data price cut agreement with Competition Commission

Breaking News Rivonia triallist Denis Goldberg dies at 87

Covid-19 Government is treating citizens like children, says DA

Business News Tobacco association vows to light up the fight on cigarette ban again


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 