Chiefs won’t win the league title – Matshitse

When the Premier Soccer League (PSL) decided to suspend the league action in March due to the coronavirus outbreak, Chiefs were on top of the table, leading second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns by four points.

The Brazilians, however, have played one game less than Amakhosi and if they win that game they will trail Chiefs by just one point.

READ: PSL working on plans for the resumption of the league

Matshitse believes Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp’s one-dimensional approach is what got Amakhosi into trouble.

“Chiefs won’t win the league. The play one-dimensional football and other teams have figured them out. They kick the ball forward to (Samir) Nurkovic to score goals. They played like this under coach Stuart Baxter and they won, but if Middendorp does not change his strategy, they must forget about the league title,” Matshitse told Isolezwe.

“Remember Chiefs were 12 points ahead at one stage, but now they only lead by four points. They have lost a lot of points. Sundowns, on the other hand, are getting closer. Four points is just one game, after which Chiefs will panic,” added the former Moroka Swallows defender.

Meanwhile, PSL chairman Irvin Khoza says the League is in discussions with the Minister of Sports and Recreation Nathi Mthethwa about possibilities of resumption of the league programme.

The league action was suspended in March after the coronavirus outbreak.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.