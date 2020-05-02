PSL working on plans for the resumption of the league

The league action was suspended in March after the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking to the Independent Media, Khoza says the League’s executive is set to meet Mthethwa again next week for a follow up meeting.

“Fifa has issued a directive providing the green light for the resumption of the leagues around the world. The directive extended 2019/2020 season by a month from June 30 to July 31. Remember, the season was supposed to end on the 30th of June 2020. This Fifa directive gives one condition to the resumption of the league – that the leagues must obtain a go-ahead from their respective government departments of health,” Khoza is quoted as saying by Independent Media.

“The PSL is in discussion at the moment with the Minister and other relevant authorities to ensure that Fifa’s condition is met and we can work on the plans for the resumption of the league,” added Khoza.

“There are two factors that are now urgent. We engaged the minister yesterday (Thursday) and the executive committee is looking at the 7th (of May to meet Minister again), so we must respond to him about issues that we need to deal with in terms of the discussion (we had on Thursday).

“There are things that we need to provide on our meeting on the 7th. The executive committee will revert to the minister on the ongoing discussions,” Khoza stated.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, the South African Football Association (Safa) has issued a statement saying that football can only resume in Level 1 of lockdown.

