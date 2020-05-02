Agent confirms interest in reported Chiefs target

Chabalala is currently on loan at Bloemfontein Celtic until the end of the season.

READ: Dauda opens up about failed Pirates stint

It is believed that Kaizer Chiefs are one of the teams that have shown interest in the 28-year-old defender.

Mulovhedzi, however, said he was not at liberty to divulge the names of the teams that are interested in Chabalala.

“Yes, it’s true that there are teams that have shown interest in Justice, but at this stage I can’t reveal their names until they have spoken to Orlando Pirates,” said Mulovhedzi.

“Justice might be on loan at Celtic, but he still belongs to Pirates because he has a running contract with thems and they are the ones who’ll decide his future at the end of the season. Even if Pirates want to keep him, it’s still fine because Justice is a fighter and he will fight for his place at Pirates. He has never been afraid of any challenge,” added Mulovhedzi.

There are reports that Celtic are also keen to keep Chabalala on a permanent basis, but Mulovhedzi says he is not aware of that.

“All I know is that Justice was loaned to Celtic until the end of the season and he is expected to report back to Pirates ahead of next season for the pre-season training,” concluded Mulovhedzi.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.