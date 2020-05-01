PSL News 1.5.2020 04:55 pm

Dauda opens up about failed Pirates stint

Phakaaathi Reporter
Fatau Dauda (R) of Enyimba during the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup football match between Enyimba and Djoliba at the UJ Esuene Stadium, Calabar, Nigeria on 6 May 2018 ©Kabiru Abubakar/BackpagePix

Dauda, who joined the Buccaneers from Ashanti Gold SC in 2013, made only three appearances for the club before leaving to join Chippa United in 2014.

Former Ghanaian goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has finally revealed why he struggled for game time at Orlando Pirates.

The 35-year-old says that it was difficult to displace Senzo Meyiwa as the first-choice goalkeeper at Pirates.

“I went at the time where the goalkeeper (Senzo Meyiwa) was the captain, thus Senzo,” Dauda told GTV Sports Plus.

“I learnt a lot from him (Senzo), in fact, he was one of the best in the South African league at that time and he had earned a call-up to the South African national team.”

After an unsuccessful stint in South Africa, Dauda returned to Ghana in 2015 to help Ashanti Gold win the league title.

He currently plays for Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League.

