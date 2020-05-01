PSL News 1.5.2020 02:40 pm

There should be more overseas based players in Bafana – Ekstein

Phakaaathi Reporter
There should be more overseas based players in Bafana – Ekstein

Hendrick Pule Ekstein

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Hendrick Ekstein says Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki should look into fielding more Europe based players in the national team.

Ekstein says African countries who are dominating in Caf competitions, select overseas-based players.

The former Sabah FC players say he would like to play for the national team in the future if Ntseki would call him up.

“I would still like to play for the national team,” Ekstein told MarawaTV.

“If you look at nations like Nigeria who have won the tournament before they mostly use players based overseas. I am not saying players based in Europe should be considered first before those that are based in South Africa.

“Before call up, we should check if the players being called up are contributing to their teams. How are they doing at their teams. Even if he is overseas is he playing regularly. Call the players because of their stats and not because of their names. Can he please call players that are doing well for their teams.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
SuperSport ‘keeper polishing his footwork during lockdown  1.5.2020
‘Don’t respond to angry Chiefs fans’, Tau’s advice to Maluleka 1.5.2020
Ex-Chiefs star set to return home after wife gives birth to twins 30.4.2020



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Treasury predicts between 3 to 7 million job losses due to ongoing lockdown

Business News MTN becomes last network to reach data price cut agreement with Competition Commission

Breaking News Rivonia triallist Denis Goldberg dies at 87

Covid-19 Government is treating citizens like children, says DA

Business News Tobacco association vows to light up the fight on cigarette ban again


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 