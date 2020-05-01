There should be more overseas based players in Bafana – Ekstein

Ekstein says African countries who are dominating in Caf competitions, select overseas-based players.

The former Sabah FC players say he would like to play for the national team in the future if Ntseki would call him up.

“I would still like to play for the national team,” Ekstein told MarawaTV.

“If you look at nations like Nigeria who have won the tournament before they mostly use players based overseas. I am not saying players based in Europe should be considered first before those that are based in South Africa.

“Before call up, we should check if the players being called up are contributing to their teams. How are they doing at their teams. Even if he is overseas is he playing regularly. Call the players because of their stats and not because of their names. Can he please call players that are doing well for their teams.”

