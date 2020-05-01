Football can only be played on Level 1 – Safa

The commencement of Level 4 lockdown as of today (1 May) has raised the issue of when football will restart and Safa has moved to clarify its position on the matter.

“Safa will submit a full report to the world football governing body, Fifa on the impact of Covid-19 on football in our country and when Safa believes it will be safe to resume football again,” read a statement from the association.

“Safa will work with the government led by the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Minister Nathi Mthethwa on this process.

“IN SUMMARY HERE IS WHAT THE TWO MEDICAL EXPERTS SAY:

“Playing football requires travelling, including from one province to the other and that cannot be achieved under Level 4.

Another issue is the social distancing factor – football is a contact sport where ‘we cannot social distance’,” added the Safa statement.

Meanwhile, the Premier Soccer League is expected to meet next week Thursday to debate among others, when the league action will resume.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.