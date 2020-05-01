Mabena explains why he wasn’t scoring goals at Pirates

Mabena moved from Winners Park to Pirates back in 2009, but he fell down the pecking order after blowing hot and cold for the Soweto giants.

The 33-year-old has scored seven goals for Siwelele in the 2019/2020 season before football activities were suspended in South Africa. When asked why he wasn’t the go-to player for goals at Pirates Mabena believes the lack of game time affected his form.

“As a player you gain confidence the more games you play. Because it also affects your fitness, you won’t be as match fit as other players,” Mabena told Lesedi FM.

“At Pirates it wasn’t that I was under pressure there was a lot of learning going on but at some clubs you get more game time and do better”

