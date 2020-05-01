‘Don’t respond to angry Chiefs fans’, Tau’s advice to Maluleka

Former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs defender Jimmy Tau has offered some advice to midfielder George Maluleka, who is leaving Amakhosi to join arch-rivals Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of the season.

Maluleka came under criticism from some Chiefs fans when the club announced in March that he would be leaving Amakhosi to join the Brazilians.

Tau, went through the same situation in 2005 when he left Pirates to join Chiefs‚ has advised Maluleka to block out the noise and hate directed at him for leaving Amakhosi.

“Like any other sport‚ football is emotional. People become attached to you as a player and they love and appreciate you for the fact that you are playing for their club‚” Tau told The Sowetan.

“Obviously when you leave‚ part of them gets angry because they are hurt for you leaving their club.

“You must appreciate what they have done for you while you were at their club because they have played a crucial part in your career.

“You move because you are looking for opportunities to better yourself and you are fulfilling personal ambitions. At his point in time he [Maluleka] must think of his career.” added Tau.

“My advice to him is that he doesn’t have to respond to the fans who are angry because they are venting and expressing their frustrations.” Tau said.

“He must just understand where their frustrations are coming from. He’s got a job to do wherever he is going and he must focus on what lies ahead for him.

“I have always believed that sometimes silence is the best way. In my case when I left Pirates‚ I didn’t say anything but I understood that their frustrations were not coming from hate.”

