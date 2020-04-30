Highlands goalkeeper juggles soccer ball and spanners

Kapini co-owns a gearbox workshop in Kempton Park where he fixes cars with some of his employees.

The former Warriors goalkeeper says he attends training, then goes to the workshop to fix cars after fulfilling his duties at the Lions of the North.

Fans were surprised to learn that the goalkeeper is also a mechanic when he shared a picture of himself in the workshop before the national lockdown, showing off a skill he learned before turning professional in Zimbabwe. Kapini says he makes time to fix cars in between travelling to play in different provinces in South Africa.

“I only go to the workshop after training,” wrote Kapini on Twitter.

