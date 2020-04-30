Show me a coach who wins everything – Mosimane

“There are a few things that I wanted to document about myself because I have neglected myself. I have always been worried about Mamelodi Sundowns and in the process, you forget that you are yourself. I have looked after Pitso a little bit,” said Mosimane.

“I was looking at my collage of pictures and you realise that one day you might want to write a book about yourself. It has given me a chance to say when I leave, I am going to leave something for my grandchildren.

“We are reading as a family, we have our one-and-a-half-hour of reading a day, six times a week. I have not been reading because I am with the team all the team, I mean, we play every three days but now I found time to read,” he adds.

When football eventually returns, Downs will continue their hunt for a domestic treble as they already have the league cup in the bag, are in the semifinal of the national cup and are just four points behind league leaders Kaizer Chiefs, who Masandawana have a game in hand on and still have to play.

However, the idea of winning three trophies in one season does not necessarily excite Mosimane, or at least he wants us to believe.

“I don’t personalise doubles and trebles. For me, the pressure is to win the next match but obviously I cannot say I am not aware that we can get a treble. You cannot win everything, if there is a coach who wins everything, name them. Sometimes you get targets that you must win everything, but who is going to win everything? If I win everything then I would be at LaLiga, and at LaLiga, nobody wins everything still.

“Yes, there was that opportunity when you say if you have won the Telkom Knockout cup, is there an opportunity to win the Nedbank Cup because you are already in the semifinal. Then you ask yourself, can you win the league?

