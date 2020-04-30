Ex-Chiefs star set to return home after wife gives birth to twins

Hadebe was granted companionate leave by his Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor after his wife gave birth to twins, a boy, and a girl last month.

The former Chiefs man was unable to get out of Turkey last month because of the travel restrictions imposed by countries across the world to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The lanky defender says he spent most of his time in Turkey indoors as the area he was in was under strict lockdown. The 24-year-old says he left his apartment once a week for personal training at the team’s clubhouse to stay fit while the season is suspended.

“I can’t wait to hold my children in my hands. I’m super excited to be coming home to see my family. The club has organised that I travel for two weeks,” Hadebe was quoted by the Chronicle.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.