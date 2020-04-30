PSL News 30.4.2020 01:04 pm

Ex-Chiefs star set to return home after wife gives birth to twins

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ex-Chiefs star set to return home after wife gives birth to twins

Teenage Hadebe of Kaizer Chiefs (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Teenage Hadebe will touchdown in Zimbabwe from Turkey to spend time with his kids.

Hadebe was granted companionate leave by his Turkish club Yeni Malatyaspor after his wife gave birth to twins, a boy, and a girl last month.

The former Chiefs man was unable to get out of Turkey last month because of the travel restrictions imposed by countries across the world to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The lanky defender says he spent most of his time in Turkey indoors as the area he was in was under strict lockdown. The 24-year-old says he left his apartment once a week for personal training at the team’s clubhouse to stay fit while the season is suspended.

“I can’t wait to hold my children in my hands. I’m super excited to be coming home to see my family. The club has organised that I travel for two weeks,” Hadebe was quoted by the Chronicle.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ex-Chippa star dreams of Chiefs move 30.4.2020
McCarthy reflects on golden days at Chiefs  29.4.2020
Chiefs exit door looming for Mahlasela 29.4.2020



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News MTN becomes last network to reach data price cut agreement with Competition Commission

Breaking News Rivonia triallist Denis Goldberg dies at 87

Covid-19 Government is treating citizens like children, says DA

Business News Tobacco association vows to light up the fight on cigarette ban again

Covid-19 Read regulations in full: All the do’s (stay home) and don’ts (smoke) of life in level 4


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 