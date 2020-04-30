PSL News 30.4.2020 09:47 am

Ex-Chippa star dreams of Chiefs move

Phakaaathi Reporter
DOBSONVILLE, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 09, Mkhanyiseli Siwahla during the Absa Premiership match between Moroka Swallows and Chippa United from Volkswagen Dobsonville Stadium on November 09, 2012 in Dobsonville, South Africa Photo by Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images

Poland-based midfielder Makhanyiseli Siwahla says he would like to play for Kaizer Chiefs before hanging up his boots.

The former South African youth international star is on the books of Polish side Proch Pionki FC. His contract with the Polish side is set to expire at the end of the season and hopes to fulfill his childhood dream of playing for the Soweto giants before he hangs up his boots.

The 31-year-old says his family would like to see him play for Chiefs and he has been dreaming of a move to the Glamour Boys since he was promoted to Ajax Cape Town’s first team in 2004.

“Chiefs are my dream team,” Siwahla was quoted by DailySun.

“That dream will end when I stop playing football. The more I keep playing here, the more I see myself playing for Chiefs, winning trophies. That is my dream team,” said Siwahla.

