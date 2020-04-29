SuperSport defender donates salary for food parcels

The well-travelled defender donated a month’s salary to buy food parcels for 300 families, distributing 200 of the food parcels to families in an informal settlement in Pretoria West.

Khumalo says he plans to deliver the rest of the food parcels to Eswatini were he was born before moving to Mamelodi where he grew up.

“I have decided to donate my full salary to buy food parcels (for the needy) and I am doing this from the bottom of my heart,” Khumalo told City Press.

“I am in a fortunate position to do this and I hope to reach out to 300 families during this difficult time, while also paying homage to Eswatini, where my father was born.

“I am doing this in my personal capacity; this is not for personal glory.”

