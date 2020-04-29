McCarthy reflects on golden days at Chiefs 

When the Kaizer Chiefs faithful sit back and reminisce – since there is ample time to do that – about the golden days of Amakhosi, particularly between 2003 and 2005 as that still remains the only time that the Glamour Boys lifted the league title back-to-back in the Premier Soccer League era, certain names pop up, such as then captain Cyril Nzama, Tinashe Negomasha and club royalty Thabo Mooki.

Phakaaathi caught up with one of the pioneers of that glorious period, Fabian McCarthy, who was the rock at the heart of defence alongside Nzama. In 2003/04, the duo starred in front of goalkeeper Rowen Fernandez and they conceded just 11 goals throughout that season. That record still stands to this day as no team has come close to repeating that feat.

In the twilight of his career, McCarthy went on to turn out for teams like Maritzburg United, Moroka Swallows and Mpumalanga Black Aces. His trophy cabinet is quite glittery and it carries a Caf Champions League silver medal he earned with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2001.

“I don’t remember how many medals I have,” he laughs. “At Sundowns I think I won one or two cups but most of the cups I won at Chiefs and the back-to-back league champions.

“You know when you win the Champions League, you get that star but unfortunately I got the silver medal, which I am very proud of. I can say that I competed and I played against these teams in Africa and I know the tricks whenever you go in Africa,” said McCarthy, who has revealed that he is not intending on taking up any coaching job in the top-flight, at least not in the near future.

“That is aiming too high for me and I would like to start from the bottom and get an opportunity there. I was supposed to go do my Uefa B License in Ireland at the end of May but now unfortunately with the coronavirus that… has put a stop on everything, it has to be postponed and I will go do it next year again.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.