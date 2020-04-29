PSL News 29.4.2020 07:59 am

Al Ahly not giving up on signing Sirino from Sundowns

Phakaaathi Reporter
Gaston Sirino of Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns will not let go of their star player Gaston Sirino, but Al Ahly hopes to lure the player away from the Brazilians.

The Red Devils agent Amir Tawfik says he is talking to the defending Absa Premiership champions to release the forward to them for next season, but Sundowns wants to hold on to their player.

Sundowns have received the offer for the player according to On-Time Sports, but will not sell the forward. Sirino has three years left on his contract.

“Sirino is one of the candidates to join Al Ahly [next season],” Tawfik told On-Time Sports.

“Al Ahly usually opens the door to negotiations early to meet the demands of the technical staff. In each position, we have a player, two or three candidates. We see the possibility of including all the available names in terms of player approval or the possibility of negotiating with their club.

“I already asked Sundowns about the player’s situation.”

