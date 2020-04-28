‘Country-fixers’ waiting with bated breath to get back in action 

The Team of Choice were the second side to beat Amakhosi in the league this season and they went on to mop the floor with Ernst Middendrop’s men on their way to the Telkom Knockout final, where they gave Mamelodi Sundowns a run for their money as they lost 2-0 in Durban.

Stalwart defender Nazeer Allie said he and his teammates were waiting on bated breath for the novel coronavirus to dissolve so football and other day-to-day activities could go back to normal.

South Africa is set to move to stage four of the nationwide lockdown from 1 May.

“From the start of the season it was a bit a tricky because drew a lot of games and lost some games but we then picked up momentum and we started playing well and we built up consistency and we were at the cup final and we could have won but obviously a cup final is a cup final,” said Allie.

“Since then it has been good and we have been growing in leaps and bounds and this break did not do well for us because we were on a good run so we just have to wait and see when we can get back and finish the season. I miss being [on] the field,” he added before he shared his frustrations of training away from his teammates.

“It is very difficult for us as footballers because we are always training as a group and now it is a bit different because we programs and we have to do it individually and it is a bit different than what we are normally used to. At least we stay inside and we stay safe and we have to be a bit more discipline than that now.”

