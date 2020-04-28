Pirates star dreams of big move after signing with renowned agent

Mahlakgane said moving overseas was a dream of most football players but he said he aimed to make sure his clients had financial security after they retired.

The agent said he did represent players simply because they were talented but their discipline was also important.

Lorch was set for a move to Europe at the end of last season with French clubs showing interest in him, however, Pirates didn’t agree on terms with some of the teams who were interested in signing the forward.

The reigning player of the season revealed he was disappointed his move overseas didn’t materialise but hopes to get another offer soon.

“I’ve got a system that I use. I don’t just accept to work with any player. What was attractive for me to work with Lorch is that he is a well-behaved boy and is family-orientated,” Mahlakgane told Sowetan.

“Like with any player who is ambitious and wants to achieve greater things, I will make sure his dreams come true. He is an ambitious young man. The job of a player is to play football.

“It’s the manager’s job to look for opportunities and to motivate and advise.”

