Lockdown giving Mosimane time to strategise about his youth development plan   

“Jingles”, as he is affectionately known, has always had a vision and dream to develop young children in schools as part of his legacy. The nationwide lockdown due to the novel coronavirus has given the Downs mentor some time to research about how he will navigate around his plan to nature the youth.

“I want to help with school sports and it gives me a chance to say, ‘What do I want to do in schools sports?’

“I have been doing a lot of research to check on what I want to do and what is the world doing in youth football,” said Mosimane.

The one-time Caf Coach of the Year hinted that he might want to write a book about himself in the future as he says he has had time to look after himself, for a change.

“I am able to work on myself, there are few things that I want to document about myself because I have neglected myself a little bit because I have been worried about Mamelodi Sundowns and in the process, you forget that you are yourself also,” said Mosimane.

He adds: “I have looked after Pitso a little bit and documented things. I was so happy that I was looking at my collage of pictures and videos and archive them and you never know, one day you might want to write a book about yourself, so it has given me a chance to say have you checked yourself? Are you going to leave something for your grandchildren?”

