PSL News 28.4.2020 10:57 am

Chiefs and Pirates chase Leopards star – report

Phakaaathi Reporter
Chiefs and Pirates chase Leopards star – report

PSL and Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza award a Kaizer Motaung with the Special Award (Photo by Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

Black Leopards could lose forward Joseph Mhlongo revealed he had offers from other PSL teams before the lockdown.

Mhlongo’s contract with Lidoda Duvha is set to expire at the end of the season. The Limpopo-based outfit has offered the forward a new contract but he is yet to sign a new contract with Leopards.

The forward didn’t reveal the names of the clubs interested in his services but said he was looking for a move to a big club for financial security. It is reported that Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have asked about the forward’s availability.

“We have been negotiating since the start of the season. We haven’t agreed on anything as we are still talking,” Mhlongo told DailySun.

“The chairman [Thidiela] has given me the final offer and I haven’t signed.

“There are few teams that I was talking to and we were in the final stage of contract negotiations with others,” he added.

“We had agreed in terms, but I haven’t signed. The negotiations were disrupted by the coronavirus.”

