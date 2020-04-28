PSL News 28.4.2020 09:09 am

Mosimane undecided on Brockie’s Sundowns return

Phakaaathi Reporter
Jeremy Brockie of Maritzburg United during the Absa Premiership match between Maritzburg United and United at Harry Gwala Stadium on September 27, 2019 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Striker Jeremy Brockie is not guaranteed of a place at Mamelodi Sundowns when his loan deal with Maritzburg United expires in June.

The striker struggled to rediscover the goal scoring form he had at SuperSport United which saw PSL sides bidding for his services.

Brockie moved to the Team of Choice at the start of the season to get game time after falling down the pecking order at Sundowns.

Mosimane says Sundowns’ technical team has to balance bringing players back from loan as well as signing new players for next season. The former African coach of the year says they also have to look into contracts sets to expire in June.

“We haven’t decided to be honest‚ it is one of those late decisions,” Mosimane told TimesLive.

“We have to decide with the whole technical team and the management. At the moment we are a little bit worried about the ones we want to bring in because they’ll sign with other people.”

