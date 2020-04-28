Mosimane undecided on Brockie’s Sundowns return

The striker struggled to rediscover the goal scoring form he had at SuperSport United which saw PSL sides bidding for his services.

Brockie moved to the Team of Choice at the start of the season to get game time after falling down the pecking order at Sundowns.

Mosimane says Sundowns’ technical team has to balance bringing players back from loan as well as signing new players for next season. The former African coach of the year says they also have to look into contracts sets to expire in June.

“We haven’t decided to be honest‚ it is one of those late decisions,” Mosimane told TimesLive.

“We have to decide with the whole technical team and the management. At the moment we are a little bit worried about the ones we want to bring in because they’ll sign with other people.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.