Ekstein defends Chiefs coach Middendorp

The Sabail FK player credits his success in Europe to coach Steve Komphela and German mentor Ernst Middendorp.

“I was playing under coach Steve and I did well whenever I was given a chance, and under coach Middendorp I was able to contribute more to the team. And he would explain to me why he took me off and how he expects me to play as a number 10,” Ekstein told MarawaTV.

The Bekkersdal-born player joined Sabah after failing to agree on terms for a new contract with Chiefs. The skillful player left Chiefs and joined Sabah FC before attracting interest from his current club, Sabail FK.

“Most of the people that criticise the coach (Middendorp) are people who don’t even support Chiefs,” Ekstein added.

“And if any of the people that complain about the coach on social media which support Chiefs; they might not be happy with the team’s playing style under the coach. No matter what happens at Chiefs not everyone will be happy about the way the coach works, even if they win the league. One thing I know about him is he will do what benefits the team and his players.”

