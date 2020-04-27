PSL News 27.4.2020 01:41 pm

Ndoro open to donating salary to fight Covid-19

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ndoro open to donating salary to fight Covid-19

Tendai Ndoro of Highlands Park FC celebrates a goal (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Highlands Park striker Tendai Ndoro said he would give a portion of his salary to help fight Covid-19.

With the ongoing discussion to cut the salaries of soccer players in the PSL by top tier clubs, former Orlando Pirates striker Tendai Ndoro has suggested that club should direct players’ wages to help fight coronavirus in the country.

AmaZulu are the first team in the PSL to announced a pay cut of their players, while Cape Town City is toying with the idea as the end of the national lockdown is not yet in sight.

Safa suspended all footballing activities after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the national lockdown in March.

Ndoro has weighed in on what he believes should happen regarding players’ salaries.

“I don’t mind if Highlands Park can go 4 months without paying my salary, as long they use that money to help on Covid19. Stay home, save lives,” wrote the Warriors striker on Twitter

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Kateregga speaks on Cape Town City exit 27.4.2020
Mayambela dreams of playing for Chiefs 25.4.2020
Mtambo always gives me a tough time – Phiri  24.4.2020



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime SAPS orders probe into officer who made demeaning remarks about Muhammad

Breaking News Covid-19 infections rise to 4,361, with deaths now at 86

Business News Life in level 4: Takeaway food deliveries to be allowed, but booze sales still out

Covid-19 ‘Red alert’: This is where most of the cases are in SA’s districts

Covid-19 200 Covid-19 cases linked to three Eastern Cape funerals


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 