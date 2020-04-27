PSL News 27.4.2020 11:30 am

Kateregga speaks on Cape Town City exit

Allan Kateregga of Maritzburg United in action against Mamelodi Sundowns. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Former Cape Town City midfielder Allan Kateregga says he was desperate to get out of the Mother City club when he left.

Kateregga moved from the Citizen to Iraqi club Erbil SC having spent two seasons in Cape Town. The Uganda attacker revealed he fell out with officials at Cape Town City before leaving the club.

The 25-year-old moved to Maritzburg United on loan before he was released by the Citizens.

“It was a desperate move. Completely desperate,” said Kateregga.

“I wanted to stay in South Africa but because we had some contractual misunderstandings with my former employers and they played around, I was like ‘you know what, it’s fine I’ll just leave,” said Kateregga in a live Instagram chat.

“By the time that happened, it was already late into the transfer window so I wasn’t just gonna sit down and do nothing.”

