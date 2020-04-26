Safpu blasts AmaZulu for salary cuts

The KZN club announced their plans to cut players’ salaries due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Safpu general secretary Nhlanhla Shabalala feels Usuthu has not provided enough information regarding the salary cuts. AmaZulu is the first PSL side to cut players’ salaries since the lockdown started.

Shabalala says Usuthu should have discussed the salary cuts at great length with the players before any action from the club.

“AmaZulu issued the first letter on the 31st of March, just informing the players on this Covid-19 and what might happen in terms of the impact without necessarily going too much into details. On the 20th of April, they informed the players that there will be salary cuts as a result of the Covid-19. It said their sponsors are not able to meet financial obligations as per the norm because they have been hard hit,” Shabalala was quoted by IOL.

