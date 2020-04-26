PSL News 26.4.2020 08:00 am

I deserved Bafana spot – Zungu

Phakaaathi Reporter
I deserved Bafana spot – Zungu

Bongani Zungu (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Amiens SC midfielder Bongani Zungu refused to put the Bafana Bafana snub behind him.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns man was left with a bitter taste in his mouth after Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki left him out of the South African squad set to play against Sao Tome & Principe for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ntseki said he had left Zungu out of the squad because he had just returned from injury, a claim the midfielder disputed on social media after the press conference where Ntseki announced his squad.

Zungu says he had hoped to be in the squad because he was on form at the time when the squad was announced.

“The reasons the coach gave for not calling me [up]‚ to be honest, they just are not true,” said Zungu in an interview with Robert Marawa on MarawaTV.

“The last two or three months, I was never injured. I was on top of my game. I was fit.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Sundowns set to sign more South American players 25.4.2020
I used to support Kaizer Chiefs – Pitso 20.4.2020
Brockie doesn’t regret decision to join Sundowns 18.4.2020



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime SAPS orders probe into officer who made demeaning remarks about Muhammad

Breaking News Covid-19 infections rise to 4,361, with deaths now at 86

Business News Life in level 4: Takeaway food deliveries to be allowed, but booze sales still out

Covid-19 ‘Red alert’: This is where most of the cases are in SA’s districts

Covid-19 200 Covid-19 cases linked to three Eastern Cape funerals


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 