I deserved Bafana spot – Zungu

The former Mamelodi Sundowns man was left with a bitter taste in his mouth after Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki left him out of the South African squad set to play against Sao Tome & Principe for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ntseki said he had left Zungu out of the squad because he had just returned from injury, a claim the midfielder disputed on social media after the press conference where Ntseki announced his squad.

Zungu says he had hoped to be in the squad because he was on form at the time when the squad was announced.

“The reasons the coach gave for not calling me [up]‚ to be honest, they just are not true,” said Zungu in an interview with Robert Marawa on MarawaTV.

“The last two or three months, I was never injured. I was on top of my game. I was fit.”

