PSL News 25.4.2020 01:16 pm

Sundowns set to sign more South American players

Phakaaathi Reporter
Sundowns set to sign more South American players

Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns during the 2020 Nedbank Cup Mamelodi Sundowns press conference at Nedbank Auditorium. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has hinted at signing more players from South American countries.

Mosimane is using his lockdown time to identify players his side can sign for next season.

The former Bafana Bafana coach says he is assessing old games his side played in the first half of the 2019/2020 season to pinpoint their weaknesses.

Mosimane says the suspension of PSL games has helped his side get a chance to rest after a hectic game schedule that saw them participate in domestic and continental club cup competitions.

“There is plenty we can learn during this time. I am busy with getting my body back to shape,” Mosimane is quoted as saying by Isolezwe.

“Apart from that, I am checking all the Apps available to look at [new] players but I am focusing on South America.”

