PSL News 25.4.2020 10:33 am

Chiefs striker getting used to training at home 

Phakaaathi Reporter 
Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates his goal during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 game between Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs goal-poacher Samir Nurkovic says he found it very difficult training alone at home, but now he is starting to adjust to the isolation following the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

The Glamour Boys striker says he is also using this time alone to work on his mental strength.

“In the beginning, it was slightly difficult. I had to get used to training from home. I was concerned about my family and how the coronavirus will affect us all,” the Serbia born striker was quoted on the Chiefs website.

“Now I’m doing well!. I have used this time to gain more mental strength. It is very important and I’m going to need this strength when we return to the field.”

Nurkovic urges everyone to adhere to the lockdown regulations and adds that he keeps tabs on the conditions back in his home country.

“I dedicate time to follow developments back home. So far I am satisfied to learn that my family is safe and healthy. I wish them all of the best every day,” he added.

“As much as this lockdown may seem like a setback, I know it’s not permanent. After this we will return much stronger.”

“I hope everyone is keeping well and safe indoors. I just want to urge everyone to be patient with this lockdown. The more we follow the regulations, the sooner the lockdown will be lifted. Remember, it is the right thing to do because our health is a priority. I look forward to seeing you from the pitchside.”

