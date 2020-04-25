PSL News 25.4.2020 08:43 am

Mayambela dreams of playing for Chiefs

Phakaaathi Reporter
Mayambela dreams of playing for Chiefs

Mark Mayambela of Chippa United is challenged by Xola Mlambo of Orlando Pirates. (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Football might be suspended in South Africa at the moment due to Covid-19 but free agent Mark Mayambela knows which club he would like to join next.

Mayambela has fallen out with coaches at previous clubs because of discipline issues that have hogged headlines more than his silky skills on the ball.

The 32-year-old parted ways with Cape Town City after the departure of coach Benni McCarthy. The midfielder can join any team once the league resumes as he is a free agent.

“It is not a desire to play for Chiefs but it is a dream. It’s been a dream ever since I turned professional. Chiefs is a team that I grew up supporting and watching. I used to like legends like Frank Makua, Arthur Zwane, Thabo (Tsiki-Tsiki) Mooki, Doctor Khumalo, Jabu (Pule) Mahlangu, the late Scara Ngobese and Thabang Lebese,” Mayambela told IOL.

“It is a team that I’ve always seen myself playing for,” said Mayambela.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
City challenge other PSL clubs to fight Covid-19 15.4.2020
Cape teams chase veteran Maluleke 9.4.2020
WATCH: Benni McCarthy’s wife Stacey trolls him in live interview! 9.4.2020



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 What you can and can’t do during level 4 of the lockdown

Covid-19 FULL SPEECH: Lockdown to be eased from start of May, with 5 levels to guide activities

World ‘Unimaginable human tragedy’ in Europe’s care homes: WHO

Covid-19 On-standby SANDF to provide field hospitals in fight against coronavirus

Breaking News Coronavirus claims 7 more lives as infection total increases to 3,635 in SA


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 