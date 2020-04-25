Mayambela dreams of playing for Chiefs

Mayambela has fallen out with coaches at previous clubs because of discipline issues that have hogged headlines more than his silky skills on the ball.

The 32-year-old parted ways with Cape Town City after the departure of coach Benni McCarthy. The midfielder can join any team once the league resumes as he is a free agent.

“It is not a desire to play for Chiefs but it is a dream. It’s been a dream ever since I turned professional. Chiefs is a team that I grew up supporting and watching. I used to like legends like Frank Makua, Arthur Zwane, Thabo (Tsiki-Tsiki) Mooki, Doctor Khumalo, Jabu (Pule) Mahlangu, the late Scara Ngobese and Thabang Lebese,” Mayambela told IOL.

“It is a team that I’ve always seen myself playing for,” said Mayambela.

