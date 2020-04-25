Maritzburg striker complains of dry pockets

The striker is at home reminiscing on his time on the field as all sporting activities in South Africa are still on hold during the national lockdown.

Although players are still receiving their salaries as the Premier Soccer League has not instituted a salary pay cut, Augusto says they miss receiving their match bonuses.

“I actually really miss playing football hope everything will be well soon and we go back to our normal lives. Our pockets are dry now, we miss the winning bonus allowances. We also miss entertaining our fans,” he told lifestyle tabloid H-Metro.

“I am at work, away from family. Yes, I do miss them but I have to be at work right now. At a time like this we all want to be with our family but at times we have other pressing commitments.”

