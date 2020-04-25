PSL News 25.4.2020 07:55 am

Maritzburg striker complains of dry pockets

Phakaaathi Reporter
Maritzburg striker complains of dry pockets

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 21: Clive Augusto of Maritzburg United and Gaston Sirino of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Maritzburg United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Maritzburg United striker Clive Augusto says he misses being on the field and entertaining fans.

The striker is at home reminiscing on his time on the field as all sporting activities in South Africa are still on hold during the national lockdown.

Although players are still receiving their salaries as the Premier Soccer League has not instituted a salary pay cut, Augusto says they miss receiving their match bonuses.

“I actually really miss playing football hope everything will be well soon and we go back to our normal lives. Our pockets are dry now, we miss the winning bonus allowances. We also miss entertaining our fans,” he told lifestyle tabloid H-Metro.

“I am at work, away from family. Yes, I do miss them but I have to be at work right now. At a time like this we all want to be with our family but at times we have other pressing commitments.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Brockie doesn’t regret decision to join Sundowns 18.4.2020
Reaching TKO final was my highlight – Buchanan  15.4.2020
OPINION – No booze and no live sport, no problem! 14.4.2020



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 What you can and can’t do during level 4 of the lockdown

Covid-19 FULL SPEECH: Lockdown to be eased from start of May, with 5 levels to guide activities

World ‘Unimaginable human tragedy’ in Europe’s care homes: WHO

Covid-19 On-standby SANDF to provide field hospitals in fight against coronavirus

Breaking News Coronavirus claims 7 more lives as infection total increases to 3,635 in SA


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 