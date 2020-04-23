Baroka still hoping for a top-8 finish

Bakgaga are in the relegation zone with the Limpopo-based side sitting in position 13 on the log with 23 points – level with 15th-placed AmaZulu FC and just three points behind bottom-of-the-standings side Black Leopards.

“I think the most important thing for us is to finish in the highest number as possible by winning the rest of the games and see where we can get,” said the midfielder.

“We know that the league is unpredictable. We were on a good roll (before the suspension) I think when we come back we just have to continue with where we were and what we were doing. And to be honest, we can’t say that we want to finish in top three, but at the same time we want to finish at the highest position we can get.”

With Baroka only left with six games, should they win all their matches, they will finish the campaign on 41 points, which might place them in the top eight, depending on other results.

