Wits warns against Facebook scammer

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Thulani Hlatshwayo of Bidvest Wits celebrates goal with teammates (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

In the midst of a battle against the coronavirus pandemic, Absa Premiership side Bidvest Wits has warned against a scammer pretending to be the club’s reserve side coach and claiming that there will be trials at the club.  

“#TheCleverBoys would like to distance ourselves from a Facebook page operated by a certain ‘George Jonkers’,” the club tweeted.

“The page is impersonating the alias of a Bidvest Wits MultiChoice Diski Challenge coach and spreading fake news regarding trials. This is a scam.”

The club added they had reported the Facebook page and are not hosting any trials.

“Bidvest Wits are NOT currently hosting trials of any sort. We will also never charge for trials. We urge our fans to remain vigilant and cautious of scam artists.

“We have reported the profile and will be taking further steps to stop the individual from spreading fake news.”

The young Clever Boys team playing in the MDC is coached by former player Dillon Sheppard.

