PSL advised to consider the return of 18-team Premiership

Paulse says the fairest way to complete the campaign may be to have no relegation and go to 18 teams in the 2020/21 Premiership season.

Last month, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) suspended league action after the coronavirus outbreak.

With the League yet to announce the new date, it does not look likely that it would finish before June 30, the day when some players’ contracts end.

“I want us to continue from where we left off, but the reality of this is not going to suit what we want, there are far too many complications with a prolonged season which boils down to contracts of players and clubs, because contracts don’t cater for these issues,” Paulse told the Ajax website.