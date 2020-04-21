Baroka set to let go of former Ajax striker Nxumalo  

According to a report carried by Isolezwe on Tuesday, Bakgakga chairman Khu
“Nxumalo’s contract is going to end in June. There is nothing secret about that. But we will not be renewing it anymore,” Mphahlele is quoted as saying.
He didn’t clarify the reasons for them not prolonging the former Ajax Cape Town star’s stay in Ga-Mphahlele.
Nxumalo – who previously had a heart problem which resulted in him fainting during games and stifling his progress at the Urban Warriors – has failed to make a permanent stay at any club since he left SuperSport United four years ago.
He was mysteriously released by Wits in December without kicking a ball in an official match for them after he had been signed from Ajax in June last year.
