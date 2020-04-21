Baroka set to let go of former Ajax striker Nxumalo  

According to a report carried by Isolezwe on Tuesday, Bakgakga chairman Khu risi Mphahlele confirmed that Nxumalo’s contract would not be extended when it ends in June.

“Nxumalo’s contract is going to end in June. There is nothing secret about that. But we will not be renewing it anymore,” Mphahlele is quoted as saying.

He didn’t clarify the reasons for them not prolonging the former Ajax Cape Town star’s stay in Ga-Mphahlele.