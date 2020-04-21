PSL News 21.4.2020 01:33 pm

Baroka set to let go of former Ajax striker Nxumalo  

Phakaaathi Reporter
Prince Nxumalo of Baroka FC (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Prince Nxumalo will again have to look for employment elsewhere when his contract at Baroka FC ends in June.

According to a report carried by Isolezwe on Tuesday, Bakgakga chairman Khurisi Mphahlele confirmed that Nxumalo’s contract would not be extended when it ends in June. 

“Nxumalo’s contract is going to end in June. There is nothing secret about that. But we will not be renewing it anymore,” Mphahlele is quoted as saying.

He didn’t clarify the reasons for them not prolonging the former Ajax Cape Town star’s stay in Ga-Mphahlele. 

Nxumalo – who previously had a heart problem which resulted in him fainting during games and stifling his progress at the Urban Warriors – has failed to make a permanent stay at any club since he left SuperSport United four years ago. 

He was mysteriously released by Wits in December without kicking a ball in an official match for them after he had been signed from Ajax in June last year. 

