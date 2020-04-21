PSL News 21.4.2020 01:28 pm

Chiefs warn of scammers looking to make quick buck using club’s name 

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kaizer Chiefs logo (Pic Chiefs)

An influx of Kaizer Chiefs-branded face masks have forced the Naturena-based side to come out and warn the public that the merchandise currently on the streets is fake and not authorised by the club.  

“Chiefs would like to bring it to the attention of supporters that the club has not produced facial masks or licensed any individual or company to produce Kaizer Chiefs branded masks,” read a statement on the club’s website on Tuesday morning.

Face masks have become fast-selling merchandise since the outbreak of the coronavirus with various shops running out of stock. Masks are used as a preventative measure against the fast-spreading deadly virus. 

Amakhosi said they were yet to authorise anyone to produce masks bearing the club’s registered trademark. 

“We are in the process of evaluating various options of masks to include in our licensing programme. When we have selected a mask that meets our standards, we will announce it on our platforms, and it will be available for sale in our retail stores and on the KC DigiStore.

“Until then, we urge supporters to be wary of bad quality masks from unscrupulous dealers who are trying to cash in on the Covid-19 epidemic by selling counterfeit products bearing our logo or name. They could potentially be detrimental to your health and well-being.

“In the interim, if you require a mask, make sure you get one from a reputable supplier,” added the statement.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

