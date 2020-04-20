Thuso Phala not retiring from football, says agent

This comes after Phala’s mom Suzan was quoted in the media as stating her son was considering to quit the game after terminating his contract with Lidoda Duvha last week.

Michaels, however, says his agency, QT Sports, will try to find a new team for Phala for the 2020/21 Absa Premiership season after the coronavirus lockdown.

“With all that has been said, we need to place it on record that Thuso will not be retiring from football.

“We will embark on finding him a team for the upcoming 2020/21 season,” said Michaels through a statement from QT Sports.

Phala, who played 13 matches for Leopards in all competitions this season, was previously in the books of Platinum Stars, Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United.

